Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19
Both Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize have tested positive for Covid-19.
The minister who has been at the coalface throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, took to Twitter on Sunday night to inform the public, explaining he had started to show mild symptoms.
They will both remain in quarantine at home.
I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020
More from Local
Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil
A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding final exams.Read More
Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats
20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair.Read More
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein
Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.Read More
Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up
Municipalities that have settled their power bill with Eskom will soon be able to generate their own electricity.Read More
Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for radical non-violent interventions in the Free State town of Senekal as racial tensions simmer in the community.Read More
Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018
It's been exactly two years since British resident Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in his Cape Town flat shortly after arriving in SA.Read More
Covid-19 antibody tests now available in SA, but what do they really tell us?
Epidemiologist Dr Boffa explains why the antibody test is not a guarantee you've had the virus, nor that you won't be re-infected.Read More
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off
Capetonians have become accustomed to kicking off the festive season with the Festive Lights Switch-On event.Read More
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi
In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing.Read More
More from Politics
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein
Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.Read More
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts
Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'.Read More
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome
The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests
DA federal council chair Helen Zille attended the Senekal protests to support farmers and her choice of t-shirt caused a stir on Twitter.Read More
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats
The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim.Read More
SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'
Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’, is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immigration.Read More
ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp
Basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education is to be included in the programme.Read More
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in prison.Read More