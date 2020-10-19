Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018
Galegedera lived in the UK but visited South Africa every few months in his Green Point apartment on Wessels Road.
The 50-year-old was found dead in his bloodied flat in 2018, two days after he had landed in the Mother City.
Galegedera was apparently last seen on Friday and his body was discovered by police on Monday.
Police are still searching for 24-year-old Zimbabwean, Iryvine Dzitiro, who was identified as a suspect in the case two years ago.
RT#sapsWC Sea Point #SAPS is looking for 24-year-old Iryvine Dzitiro for a murder. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Christopher Botha on 021 430 3700 or 079 894 1317. #Wanted TMhttps://t.co/pdHFvpNIvm pic.twitter.com/WVtsnpGli2— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 26, 2018
It's alleged that the suspect stole the victim’s car and changed the number plates to register it in his name. He has been evading the police since a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Galegedera's brother, Sumendra, is appealing for any information that could help lead police to Dzitiro.
Sumendra tells CapeTalk that the Galegedera family desperately needs closure.
He came to South African on this day three years ago from Sri Lanka. He had his holiday home in Green Point, Cape Town and he loved South Africa. He always travelled there for three to four months every year.Sumendra Galegedera
I still remember. It was on a Monday afternoon and I was at work. One of the police officers called me. Straight away, from the sound of his voice, I knew the bad news.Sumendra Galegedera
My brother was meant to sell his car... During that week, the suspect was seen driving my brother's car in and out of that building.Sumendra Galegedera
Something must have happened in terms of the sale of his car. We found a letter written out for the sale of the inside the suspect's bag, but my brother hadn't signed it.Sumendra Galegedera
We found keys to the car and numerous other documents belonging to my brother with the suspect.Sumendra Galegedera
The suspect was in the building. I don't think he realised that my brother had concerned relatives or that the police would be called so soon.Sumendra Galegedera
We were told he would be easily caught but until today he hasn't been caught. As a family, we just want to see an end to it. My mom is 81-years-old and not a day does by that she doesn't mention my brother. We just want closure. We want to see this guy caught and we don't want this happening again to another family.Sumendra Galegedera
Listen to the conversation for more info:
