Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue
The foundation's CEO, Sello Hatang, says the recent protests in Senekal have emphasised the need for a radical practice of non-violence to become embedded in the national consciousness.
Tensions flared on Friday as various groups picketed outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court for the court appearance of the two men accused of killing 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner.
The bail hearing for the two suspects killers will continue on Tuesday.
RELATED: Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome
On Monday, a second suspect accused of inciting violence and damaging of property in Senekal is expected to appear in court.
The 33-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, public violence, arson, and malicious damage to property linked to a protest almost two weeks ago.
52-year-old farmer, Andre Pienaar, was also arrested following the violent protests outside the court when court proceedings were disrupted and a police vehicle was overturned and set alight.
RELATED: Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa
Hatang says South Africans should not confront white supremacists with more violence. He says citizens need to rise above hatred and rage to transform society.
Radical non-violence is one that reckons with the past that we've had. It's about continuing to transform our society. It does not celebrate the issues that we are dealing or wanting to fan more violence, but rather to say that we can be better people.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Radical non-violence means you go all out to work with your enemy because they are not your enemy at that point.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Radical non-violence is about dreaming of a country where white farmers will raid a court enraged at the killing of a black young man. Similarly, that the EFF will go to Senekal enraged at the killing of a white farmer without causing violence and that's what we are asking for.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
We can be better people who see beyond colour and political affiliation... That's what we should be dreaming of and working to achieve as South Africans.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Listen to the discussion with John Maytham:
