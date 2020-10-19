Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein





A firefighting crew was ambushed, and then robbed at gunpoint in Kraaifonetein, Cape Town over the weekend.

The emergency call-out was to Wallacedene is an informal housing settlement in that area.

Should these vehicles be accompanied by security escorts?

The three firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire Chief at City Of Cape Town Ian Schnetler talks to Lester Kiewit.

From all the information received, it seemed to be a legitimate call from the beginning. But then on arrival, it appeared that it seemed to be a legitimate ambush or tactic to try to get the emergency services out there in the morning. Ian Schnetler, Fire Chief - City of Cape Town

This ambush tactic has occurred in various parts of the city over the past number of years, he adds.

It is very debilitating and off-putting for our crews, because they pride themselves on delivering a premium service to the communities, and it is from those very communities that the attacks against them are launched. Ian Schnetler, Fire Chief - City of Cape Town

He says this makes it very difficult to then respond to the next call.

Schnetler advocates against the suggestion that these emergency workers should be armed.

[Carrying foremarms] makes them more of a target for the criminals as well, because that is what they are after at the end of the day. Ian Schnetler, Fire Chief - City of Cape Town

He admits it is a Catch-22 situation but argues this needs to be a law enforcement competency.

Escorts are being attacked as much as our staff. Ian Schnetler, Fire Chief - City of Cape Town

Unfortunately, it may result in staff not being willing to go into hot spot areas.

Listen to the interview below: