Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced last week that matric candidates would be set back a whole year if they miss any of their final examinations.

“Candidates who miss an examination or examinations due to ill health will find that this sets them back a whole year, as their results will be incomplete. No exam = no result, regardless of the circumstances", the WCED has said in a letter to parents in the province.

The WCED has been criticised for this move, which it says is a directive from the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

RELATED: Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year

Grade 12 matric learners sit for the first paper of their final exams on Monday.

Ayabukwa Mhlaba, a matric learner and member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the Western Cape, says the decision is unfair.

Mhlaba says that learners who affected by the Covid-19 virus will be disadvantaged impacted by the directive.

It's quite unfair and we did say as Cosas 'Pass one, pass all'. Ayabukwa Mhlaba, Provincial Executive Committee - Cosas WC

In these circumstances, you can't treat the academic year like last year or the year before. Ayabukwa Mhlaba, Provincial Executive Committee - Cosas WC

Grade 12 learners with comorbidities are going to get affected and there is someone who is not going to be able to right due to the fact that they are sick, or they have contracted the virus, or someone in their family has contracted the virus. Ayabukwa Mhlaba, Provincial Executive Committee - Cosas WC

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: