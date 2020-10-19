Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats
The Daily Maverick published an expose about former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo being paroled after serving only four years of his 18-year-sentence for flooding guns onto the Cape Flats.
In the expose, Prinsloo has been directly linked to the supply of guns to gangs on the Cape Flats.
Lester Kiewit talks to Roegshanda Pascoe, chairperson at Manenberg Safety Forum and Lukas Muntingh, Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform.
The Midday report contacted the Department of Correctional Services for a response as to why Prinsloo has been paroled but has been stonewalled.
Twenty cases of murder were linked to those guns on the Cape Flats - directly linked, there was no dispute about it.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
Releasing him after four years is a slap in the face of those mothers who have lost their children in gang violence through those guns.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
She says Covid-19 and prison overcrowding excuses are not good enough.
He might not have pulled the trigger but he is as much a murderer.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum
Listen to the interview below:
