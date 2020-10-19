Cape Town woman searching for former residents of Steurhof to join reunion





Elrick is planning a reunion for late November in the hopes of creating renewed ties with former friends and neighbours.

She's tracked down roughly 100 people so far and she's hoping to reach out to more evictees.

She lived with her family in Steurhof, an area near Plumstead and Diep River, until she was forced out of her home when she was 11 years old.

Elrick, who was known as Carol Fransman in those days, is now attempting to reconnect with the childhood friends who were scattered to the wind by the forced removals.

She says the demolition of the old Three Arts Theatre in Plumstead prompted her to arrange a reunion with the help of former Steurhof resident Chantal Geland.

You can send a Whatsapp to the following numbers if you would like to be a part of the reunion: Louinna Parker on 0822350270 or Chantal Geland on 0609720014 or Cathy Elrick on 073 142 8982.

With the demolition of the Three Arts Theatre we thought, why not arrange a reunion for all of us that were evicted as children and teens to get together and just celebrate being together. Cathy Elrick

Elrick grew up in Suring Street and she says there was a great sense of community in Steurhof before most residents were forcibly moved to Lavender Hill.

She says families were broken and defeated, adding that the trauma of the forced removal remains.

"The hurt will never go away", she tells CapeTalk.

We had the most beautiful fruit trees, we could eat from anybody's furti trees, although we got in trouble. I remeber the milk bottles and the milkman. Cathy Elrick

Were were everyone's child and everyone was our mother. Cathy Elrick

We had no cellphones or TVs. We played in the streets... We thought it was a fairytale. We didn't know about the ugliness of life. We were just one big family. Cathy Elrick

My grandfather was a WWII veteran and those houses were built especially for WWII veterans. For 70 years my granny lived in that house and to be uprooted and shoved into Lavender Hill was a rude awakening. Cathy Elrick

Listen to the discussion for more details: