Today at 18:49
Amnesty for grand state corruption is a bad idea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 19:08
FutureGrowth on the future of SOEs' and their funding structures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Thuli Madonsela
State Capture
Corruption
University of Cape Town
Bruce Whitfield
Richard Calland
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
grand corruption
Public Law
the money show

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Should politicians and other public servants implicated in State Capture get a chance to apply for amnesty?

South Africa’s respected former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, suggests as much.

It’s a profoundly bad idea, says Richard Calland, an associate professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

RELATED: Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Calland says Madonsela’s “eccentric” suggestion “makes so little sense”.

Giving amnesty would entail the loss of deterrence, he says.

It would also send the wrong message just as the society is starting to actually see arrests of some of those responsible for grand corruption.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Calland.

I was surprised at this out-of-the-blue suggestion [by Advocate Madonsela]… Particularly bad timing, but also a bad idea…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

Amnesty… runs against the grain of the message of the President…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

… she is out of line with the public mood…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

Listen to the interview in the audio below (it'll appear below this sentence within the next few minutes).


