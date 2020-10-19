Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Should politicians and other public servants implicated in State Capture get a chance to apply for amnesty?
South Africa’s respected former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, suggests as much.
It’s a profoundly bad idea, says Richard Calland, an associate professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.
Calland says Madonsela’s “eccentric” suggestion “makes so little sense”.
Giving amnesty would entail the loss of deterrence, he says.
It would also send the wrong message just as the society is starting to actually see arrests of some of those responsible for grand corruption.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Calland.
I was surprised at this out-of-the-blue suggestion [by Advocate Madonsela]… Particularly bad timing, but also a bad idea…Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)
Amnesty… runs against the grain of the message of the President…Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)
… she is out of line with the public mood…Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)
Listen to the interview in the audio below (it'll appear below this sentence within the next few minutes).
