Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens
His condition has apparently worsened, according to his lawyer Daniel Witz.
Agrizzi has been moved from the public hospital that he was admitted to last week Thursday.
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars
It's understood that the former Bosasa exec will be treated in an intensive care unit (ICU), reports Business Day journalist Kary Maughn.
Agrizzi tested negative for Covid-19 last week but his breathing problems have persisted.
During his bail application last week Wednesday, Agrizzi walked into his court appearance with an oxygen tank.
He was bail was denied after he failed to declare offshore investments in his bail application.
During the bail bid, his lawyer argued that he has permanent serious medical conditions.
After spending a night in Johannesburg Central Prison, he was sent to hospital.
Agrizzi’s attorney Daniel Witz told @BDliveSA that he had been informed that his client’s condition had worsened due to “respiratory issues and diabetic complications”. He confirmed that Agrizzi would receive treatment at an intensive care/high care unit.https://t.co/BvEMB1CAij— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) October 19, 2020
