Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

Today at 04:30
On this day...
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 04:50
How the bus industry is recovering from Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Govender - Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association
Today at 05:10
Interview: Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Interview: Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is there life at the V&A Waterfront yet?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: using AI to maximise crop yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Germishuys - CEO at NGA
Today at 06:56
City of Cape Town attending to pothole repair backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: W/Cape government wants travel red list scrapped
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 07:20
Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi -Spokesperson SASSA
Today at 07:43
Another unwelcome present from AARTO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 08:07
VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 08:21
Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Maseko - Acting Regional Manager Western Cape at PRASA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SOEs
funding
state-owned enterprises
Futuregrowth Asset Management
funding of state-owned enterprises
funding of SOEs
Olga Constantatos

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

The economy is toast and taxpayers have been bled dry.

How will the government fund its money-pit state-owned enterprises (SOEs), already in a dire state long before the pandemic?

Trending on The Money Show, right now:

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Olga Constantatos (Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management) for comment on the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

The rationalisation of SOEs… key questions are missing from the plan… Which ones have been identified?

Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

We need policy certainty… We need these entities to be functional and inefficiencies rooted out… We need to invest pension funds money into entities that are sustainable…

Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

A deadline and clear deliverables are missing from this plan… Where is the money coming from?

Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

The renewable energy programme has been very successful… Those projects have had no hint of corruption or misspending…

Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

There are steps in the right direction at Eskom… progress is slow… but there is forward momentum… They’re not in the same space they were a few years ago… Unfortunately, they need money… As Eskom bondholders, we have yet to see a proposal…

Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


