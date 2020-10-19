Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give
The economy is toast and taxpayers have been bled dry.
How will the government fund its money-pit state-owned enterprises (SOEs), already in a dire state long before the pandemic?
Trending on The Money Show, right now:
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Olga Constantatos (Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management) for comment on the future of SOEs and their funding structures.
The rationalisation of SOEs… key questions are missing from the plan… Which ones have been identified?Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management
We need policy certainty… We need these entities to be functional and inefficiencies rooted out… We need to invest pension funds money into entities that are sustainable…Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management
A deadline and clear deliverables are missing from this plan… Where is the money coming from?Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management
The renewable energy programme has been very successful… Those projects have had no hint of corruption or misspending…Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management
There are steps in the right direction at Eskom… progress is slow… but there is forward momentum… They’re not in the same space they were a few years ago… Unfortunately, they need money… As Eskom bondholders, we have yet to see a proposal…Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'
A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.Read More
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030
Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade.Read More
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.Read More
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast
Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record.Read More
More from Opinion
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'
A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions'
"The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi.Read More
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.Read More
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More