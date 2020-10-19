VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Dewald van Rensburg, an investigative journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Van Rensburg spoke about his new book, “VBS: A Dream Defrauded”.
More business book reviews:
-
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
-
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
-
‘Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash’ author reveals shocking details
There was very little reason to know VBS existed… They were almost invisible. It was only with the Zuma loan that people realised they existed… an inspired piece of marketing… Municipalities began throwing money at them…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
It seems to me there was a real expectation they would get away with it…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Ponzi scheme 101… a constant battle to keep the thing from sinking…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
There was a conflict of interest between the thieves…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
I sat with the last chapter, knowing arrests were imminent… After publishing, people came forward with new information… A lot of little things happened on the side.Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Matodzi is incredibly likeable… He’s a fish that can swim in any water…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
A lot of ANC people are involved, but no one at national leadership…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Floyd Shivambu faces a very real prospect of being arrested… How would the EFF react? … Very, very compelling evidence that, at the very least, money ended up at the EFF and at Floyd Shivambu that was not legitimately earned…Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:
Originally the Venda Building Society, VBS Mutual Bank was a small, little-known lender in Limpopo before it rocketed from obscurity in 2016 by giving President Jacob Zuma a controversial home loan to repay the state for improvements to his Nkandla homestead.
The bank was growing rapidly and sold itself as a fearless champion of black advancement.
Its owner, Vele Investments, was on a meteoritic trajectory towards becoming a financial conglomerate worthy of national attention.
When the bank abruptly went into curatorship in March 2018, no one had any reason to doubt that it was just another unfortunate corporate failure.
Then the astonishing truth emerged: the collapse of VBS was due to an epic R2-billion fraud that had created Vele’s empire out of thin air and left the bank a hollow shell.
“VBS: A Dream Defrauded” unravels the fraud, exploring how suspected mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and his associates first took control of VBS, fed ANC patronage networks and operated under a nationalist mantle endorsed by Venda royalty.
The book explains how the bank and its shareholder Vele were seemingly built into a multibillion-rand business, exposes the political machinations that guaranteed VBS up to R3.5 billion in unlawful funding from municipalities and other state institutions, and describes the free-for-all that ensued after the bank’s collapse, when all involved tried to cover their tracks.
Written by one of the journalists who first broke the story, this book draws on interviews with VBS insiders and other role-players, as well as documents and detailed forensic evidence collected in the course of two years of investigations.
This is a compelling account of a bank heist whose shockwaves continue to haunt the politicians, businessmen and traditional leaders who enabled it.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business Books
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.Read More
Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed
This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.Read More
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.Read More