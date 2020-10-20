V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return
The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town usually gets about 24 million visitors per year.
On a good day, you needed a fair bit of luck to find an open parking space, despite there being 7500 of them.
It is one of Africa’s most visited tourist attractions.
Or, rather, it used to be.
The lockdown turned the Waterfront into a ghost town.
John Maytham asked Waterfront CEO David Green when he expects business to start recovering.
We’re well off our capacity… something like 40% down on where we’d normally be this time of the year… particularly during the week… Weekends are a bit better…David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
We’re seeing an increase – it can only be locals. We’ve seen a couple of German tourists, but it’s a trickle… People are becoming more confident…David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
… No mask, no entry [indoors]… Outdoor, there’s lots of fresh air and space…David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
... [tenants] are really struggling… It’s about survival until tourist numbers pick up… With very few exceptions, everybody is really struggling… The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes…David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
