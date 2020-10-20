40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first





One of the consequences of the lockdown has been the increasing number of potholes on our roads.

The City of Cape Town has been issuing schedules of when certain areas will have their pothole problems attended to, as it makes more sense for them to attend to them on an area-by-area basis rather than individually.

But how exactly are they determining which areas are attended to first?

John Maytham speaks to Felicity Purchase, the Mayco member for Transport.

Purchase acknowledges that the City of Cape Town has 40,000 potholes.

Previously, during the lockdown, we were only able to make safe, so where there have been potholes we have tried to level the road and make it safe for motorists but we have not been able to do a proper job - mostly because of the rain. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

She says the area needs to dry out after rains before the tar can seal properly.

We have divided up the city and put in 4 teams...to hit them and clear an area completely. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Four areas are complete, she adds.

She says a contractor is on board to deal with areas that need more extensive repairs.

How were different areas prioritised? Maytham says there have been comments from Capetonians that certain areas are not being attended to as quickly.

We tried to be representative in taking one area out of each of the four regions, so east, west, north and south. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

She says this is based upon the amount of traffic on each road.

So there is nothing sinister about it. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The plan is to start with the busiest roads down and then move into residential areas, she explains.

Phone the Transport Information Centre and log their particular pothole with the address. Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview with Felicity Purchase below: