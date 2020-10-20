'We're arresting people daily' - Prasa boss denies turning blind eye to tip-offs





This is despite allegations that Metrorail officials aren't doing enough to combat vandalism and pillage.

On Monday, Cape Town resident Helen told CapeTalk that Metrorail officials had not taken any action after her repeated attempts to report cable theft in Woodstock.

She claims that she has reported cable thieves almost every weekend during the lockdown, but nothing has been done.

Maseko says he has deployed a team to investigate the suspected vandalism near Station Road in Woodstock.

He maintains that suspected criminals are arrested on a daily basis.

On daily basis, we are arresting people. We arrested people at Avondale last night after a tip-off from a concerned community. We also had an arrest earlier on the southern corridor after a tip-off from one of our managers. We dispatched security and police. We are conducting arrests on a daily basis. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

According to Maseko, cable theft and vandalism in Woodstock is linked to drug activity in the area.

He says Metrorail will be erecting a wall along Station Road to keep criminals out.

He adds that officials will be reviving the relationship with the local neighborhood watch.

We have decided to finally put a wall on that area of Woodstock because the rail is suffering intently from that particular area. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

I've sent my team to go asses where around Woodstock [this is happening]. There is a place that the team is suspecting that the breakage is happening on Station Road just before a bridge there. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

We have worked out a deployment that I would be supervising moving forward. I know my security head and I have asked him about the information that was submitted previously to him. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

We do respond, that I can assure you... At Station Road, there is a hive of drug activities underneath the bridge there. We as Metrorail have reported that particular issue to the police. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

Every time the police do a raid, we suffer the consequences because people come into the rail reserve and destroy whatever they could find. Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa

