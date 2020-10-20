'We're arresting people daily' - Prasa boss denies turning blind eye to tip-offs
This is despite allegations that Metrorail officials aren't doing enough to combat vandalism and pillage.
On Monday, Cape Town resident Helen told CapeTalk that Metrorail officials had not taken any action after her repeated attempts to report cable theft in Woodstock.
She claims that she has reported cable thieves almost every weekend during the lockdown, but nothing has been done.
Maseko says he has deployed a team to investigate the suspected vandalism near Station Road in Woodstock.
He maintains that suspected criminals are arrested on a daily basis.
On daily basis, we are arresting people. We arrested people at Avondale last night after a tip-off from a concerned community. We also had an arrest earlier on the southern corridor after a tip-off from one of our managers. We dispatched security and police. We are conducting arrests on a daily basis.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
According to Maseko, cable theft and vandalism in Woodstock is linked to drug activity in the area.
He says Metrorail will be erecting a wall along Station Road to keep criminals out.
He adds that officials will be reviving the relationship with the local neighborhood watch.
We have decided to finally put a wall on that area of Woodstock because the rail is suffering intently from that particular area.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
I've sent my team to go asses where around Woodstock [this is happening]. There is a place that the team is suspecting that the breakage is happening on Station Road just before a bridge there.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
We have worked out a deployment that I would be supervising moving forward. I know my security head and I have asked him about the information that was submitted previously to him.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
We do respond, that I can assure you... At Station Road, there is a hive of drug activities underneath the bridge there. We as Metrorail have reported that particular issue to the police.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
Every time the police do a raid, we suffer the consequences because people come into the rail reserve and destroy whatever they could find.Raymond Maseko, Regional Manager - Prasa
Listen to the discussion with John Maytham:
More from Local
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules
Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with the new privacy laws in the Popi Act.Read More
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse
Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.Read More
Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped
Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.Read More
Countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa cut from 60 to 22
The USA and the UK are still among the countries that have been red-listed under the revised list of high-risk Covid-19 countries.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is currently battling with respiratory complications and has been moved to a private hospital.Read More
Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil
A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding final exams.Read More
Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats
20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair.Read More