Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA





The new Aarto act will charge you an additional R100 for every fine or other offence issued.

Let's introduce you to the Infringement Penalty Levy - a concept you might be getting very familiar with.

It's a part of AARTO - the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act.

Simply put, each and every infringement will come with an additional R100 levy whether the fine is R200 or R2000. - and will have to be paid even on a successfully disputed offence.

The Automobile Association is calling this a stealth tax and reckons it will net the authorities an additional R2 billion a year, based on 20 million infringement notices issued annually.

John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the AA.

If you get a fine of R300, you are going to pay an additional R100 just for the benefit of getting the fine. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

For us, it is a stealth tax. It is a levy that has been added to the AARTO Act. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

It is a draft regulation at the moment, he says.

We will be raising this as a concern in our submission to Parliament in December. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The payment of the fine should cover the administration fee, not add an additional fee, he says.

