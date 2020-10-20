Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
The new Aarto act will charge you an additional R100 for every fine or other offence issued.
Let's introduce you to the Infringement Penalty Levy - a concept you might be getting very familiar with.
It's a part of AARTO - the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act.
Simply put, each and every infringement will come with an additional R100 levy whether the fine is R200 or R2000. - and will have to be paid even on a successfully disputed offence.
The Automobile Association is calling this a stealth tax and reckons it will net the authorities an additional R2 billion a year, based on 20 million infringement notices issued annually.
John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the AA.
If you get a fine of R300, you are going to pay an additional R100 just for the benefit of getting the fine.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
For us, it is a stealth tax. It is a levy that has been added to the AARTO Act.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
It is a draft regulation at the moment, he says.
We will be raising this as a concern in our submission to Parliament in December.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
The payment of the fine should cover the administration fee, not add an additional fee, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
