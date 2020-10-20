SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV





The SABC wants the government to enact rules that will compel MultiChoice (owner of DStv) and Netflix to collect TV licences on its behalf.

The government may also start requiring TV licenses for devices other than televisions.

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana, in a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications, argued for the expansion of the definition of a TV licence.

The SABC also wants pay-tv operators to pay for its content, currently available to them at no cost.

The public broadcaster wants the government to allow it to buy the rights to broadcast national sports “at a very affordable price”.

No TV license, no Netflix.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow. Alternatively, read “South African Netflix viewers must pay TV licence fees – SABC” by MyBroadband).