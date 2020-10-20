BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'





Kataza the baboon forcibly relocated from his natal troop on Slangkop to Tokai 56 days ago has caused great public outcry and discussion about baboon management protocols in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town and those who have worked to develop the current Baboon Technical Team (BTT) protocols defend them strongly and argue that activists do not understand the nature of conservation and are interfering.

Many observers report Kataza is not integrating with the Tokai troop, though he is certainly interacting with members. He spends most of his nights away from the troop sleeping on rooftops.

The City of Cape Town's public relations Facebook page Baboons of Cape Town dispute many of the reports and insist Kataza is doing very well.

Professor Justin O’Riain heads up the iCWIld Unit at the University of Cape Town, previously called the Baboon Research Unit.

He argues strongly in a recent TimesLive article that the protocols are for the good of the population versus the rights of each individual. Conservation biology is a scientific discipline, he says, and this is how to preserve the species.

Capetonian Ryno Enelbrecht is taking the City of Cape Town and other related groups such as Cape Nature and SANParks to court on Wednesday 21 October to have the decision to move Kataza overturned.

The City only responded at the eleventh hour declaring it will fight the case and defend its protocols.

However, now having seen a leaked 2017 BTT document, it raises many questions about whether this protocol's real aim is to ensure the survival of the Chacma baboons in Cape Town, or whether they are aimed at ensuring these animals are eradicated.

In a copy obtained from a confidential source, the minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting clearly state that baboons are considered to be a problem that must be dealt with.

Justin O’Riain, by his own admission, not a primatologist, states in the meeting's minutes stated he wanted to collar every baboon. He added: 'We need a discussion on the protocols. We need to change the protocols to speed up the euthanasia. The lessons learned on moving dispersing males has not been a success. There has been an increase in raiding.'

Baboon groups such as Baboon Matters Trust believes far more responsibility needs to be placed on humans living in the urban fringe, rather than this human/baboon conflict approach evident in the protocols that criminalise the baboons.

BTT minutes page from 2017: (Full minutes attached below)

Listen to the audio below about the baboon protocols from 2 minutes 37 seconds on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman:

Read the full minutes of the 2017 BTT meeting below: