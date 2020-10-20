Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:52
The State Theatre gears up for reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Authorities threaten closure of Noordhoek Food Truck market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steve Meighan
Today at 13:33
Travel - Table Bay hotel gets ready to reopen after 7 months of closure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nico Myburgh
Today at 13:50
Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tyrone Rubin
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Coleman
Jack Scott-King
Today at 14:50
Music with Charl Pilwan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Pilwan
Today at 15:20
Security on Golden Arrow busses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
Today at 15:40
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 15:50
Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:05
Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
Today at 18:15
Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Cell C financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with... 20 October 2020 12:52 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Local
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive? 20 October 2020 11:03 AM
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city. 20 October 2020 10:00 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf. 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return "We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes." 20 October 2020 8:46 AM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules

20 October 2020 12:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Information
POPI Act
privacy laws
data privacy
access
Trafalgar
property managers

Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with the new privacy laws in the Popi Act.

The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act became effective on 1 July 2020.

However, property owners and managers have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their processes are compliant with the Act.

RELATED: POPI Act takes effect from 1 July 2020

When collecting the personal information of tenants or visitors, property owners will have to ensure that their data storage procedures are transparent and compliant.

They have to state how long they keep certain personal information for and for what purposes.

Importantly, body corporates will have to first obtain consent before any of personal information can be collected or used.

Andrew Schaefer, the managing director of national property management company Trafalgar, says property owners are required to appoint a chief information officer to monitor and document compliance.

RELATED: Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer

It's new legislation and the time frames have been mapped out in terms of the implementation period effective from 1 July next year.

Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

The clock is ticking now to map out all the compliance areas and to transparently demonstrate that property management and the complexes are in fact compliant with the legislation.

Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

People want to know what personal information is on record, why that personal information is required, how its being processed and utilised, and what role they have in terms of controlling those areas.

Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

All owners need to decide what [reuqired information] they want to choose in terms of their own security procedures and standards.

Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

Attorney Maushami Chetty says property owners are legally required to protect a consumer's personal information against identity theft, data brokering, or unsolicited marketing campaigns.

She says properties such as business parks and complexes cannot use a consumer's personal information for any unauthorised purposes under the Popi Act.

There is going to be some mechanism that will have to be put in place where you can either electronically or physically give your consent for your personal information to be obtained and processed.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

It must be for very specific purposes which are stated. So they can't use your information for anything other than what you've given it for.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

So if you're consenting to your information - including your licence disc details, your driver's licence, your name and contact number - to be obtained to gain access, they can't then sell that information on or use it for direct marketing purposes, or any other reason that you haven't consented to.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

They must also specify how long they keep that information for.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Listen to Andrew Schaefer in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:

Listen to Maushami Chetty in conversation with Lester Kiewit:


20 October 2020 12:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Information
POPI Act
privacy laws
data privacy
access
Trafalgar
property managers

More from Local

misssajpg

"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse

20 October 2020 12:23 PM

Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'

20 October 2020 11:15 AM

The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180221centralinegif

'We're arresting people daily' - Prasa boss denies turning blind eye to tip-offs

20 October 2020 11:08 AM

Prasa regional manager Raymond Maseko says suspects are being arrested on a daily basis for vandalising Metrorail infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA

20 October 2020 11:03 AM

Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car driving through pothole 123rf

40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first

20 October 2020 10:00 AM

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped

20 October 2020 8:42 AM

Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa cut from 60 to 22

19 October 2020 6:47 PM

The USA and the UK are still among the countries that have been red-listed under the revised list of high-risk Covid-19 countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi2

Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens

19 October 2020 6:31 PM

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is currently battling with respiratory complications and has been moved to a private hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matric-exams-ewnjpg

Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil

19 October 2020 2:31 PM

A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding final exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats

19 October 2020 1:26 PM

20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

ipad-widejpg

South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

20 October 2020 12:02 PM

Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

20 October 2020 11:15 AM

It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return

20 October 2020 8:46 AM

"We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped

20 October 2020 8:42 AM

Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Marc sandton johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

19 October 2020 6:31 PM

A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

19 October 2020 8:11 AM

Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

textile-production-factory-clothing-manufacturing-retail-sector-sewing-123rf

Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030

18 October 2020 1:56 PM

Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first

Local Politics

V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return

Business

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit, retrenchments

20 October 2020 12:47 PM

ANC FS members call for Magashule to account for corruption allegations

20 October 2020 11:01 AM

Brendin Horner murder: Court hears State witness received death threats

20 October 2020 10:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA