Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules
The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act became effective on 1 July 2020.
However, property owners and managers have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their processes are compliant with the Act.
RELATED: POPI Act takes effect from 1 July 2020
When collecting the personal information of tenants or visitors, property owners will have to ensure that their data storage procedures are transparent and compliant.
They have to state how long they keep certain personal information for and for what purposes.
Importantly, body corporates will have to first obtain consent before any of personal information can be collected or used.
Andrew Schaefer, the managing director of national property management company Trafalgar, says property owners are required to appoint a chief information officer to monitor and document compliance.
RELATED: Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer
It's new legislation and the time frames have been mapped out in terms of the implementation period effective from 1 July next year.Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management
The clock is ticking now to map out all the compliance areas and to transparently demonstrate that property management and the complexes are in fact compliant with the legislation.Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management
People want to know what personal information is on record, why that personal information is required, how its being processed and utilised, and what role they have in terms of controlling those areas.Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management
All owners need to decide what [reuqired information] they want to choose in terms of their own security procedures and standards.Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management
Attorney Maushami Chetty says property owners are legally required to protect a consumer's personal information against identity theft, data brokering, or unsolicited marketing campaigns.
She says properties such as business parks and complexes cannot use a consumer's personal information for any unauthorised purposes under the Popi Act.
There is going to be some mechanism that will have to be put in place where you can either electronically or physically give your consent for your personal information to be obtained and processed.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
It must be for very specific purposes which are stated. So they can't use your information for anything other than what you've given it for.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
So if you're consenting to your information - including your licence disc details, your driver's licence, your name and contact number - to be obtained to gain access, they can't then sell that information on or use it for direct marketing purposes, or any other reason that you haven't consented to.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
They must also specify how long they keep that information for.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
Listen to Andrew Schaefer in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:
Listen to Maushami Chetty in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse
Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
'We're arresting people daily' - Prasa boss denies turning blind eye to tip-offs
Prasa regional manager Raymond Maseko says suspects are being arrested on a daily basis for vandalising Metrorail infrastructure.Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.Read More
Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped
Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.Read More
Countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa cut from 60 to 22
The USA and the UK are still among the countries that have been red-listed under the revised list of high-risk Covid-19 countries.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is currently battling with respiratory complications and has been moved to a private hospital.Read More
Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil
A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding final exams.Read More
Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats
20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair.Read More
More from Business
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online
Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.Read More
SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV
It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf.Read More
V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return
"We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes."Read More
Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped
Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give
Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'
A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.Read More
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030
Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade.Read More