Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules





The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act became effective on 1 July 2020.

However, property owners and managers have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their processes are compliant with the Act.

RELATED: POPI Act takes effect from 1 July 2020

When collecting the personal information of tenants or visitors, property owners will have to ensure that their data storage procedures are transparent and compliant.

They have to state how long they keep certain personal information for and for what purposes.

Importantly, body corporates will have to first obtain consent before any of personal information can be collected or used.

Andrew Schaefer, the managing director of national property management company Trafalgar, says property owners are required to appoint a chief information officer to monitor and document compliance.

RELATED: Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer

It's new legislation and the time frames have been mapped out in terms of the implementation period effective from 1 July next year. Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

The clock is ticking now to map out all the compliance areas and to transparently demonstrate that property management and the complexes are in fact compliant with the legislation. Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

People want to know what personal information is on record, why that personal information is required, how its being processed and utilised, and what role they have in terms of controlling those areas. Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

All owners need to decide what [reuqired information] they want to choose in terms of their own security procedures and standards. Andrew Schaefer, Managing Director - Trafalgar Property Management

Attorney Maushami Chetty says property owners are legally required to protect a consumer's personal information against identity theft, data brokering, or unsolicited marketing campaigns.

She says properties such as business parks and complexes cannot use a consumer's personal information for any unauthorised purposes under the Popi Act.

There is going to be some mechanism that will have to be put in place where you can either electronically or physically give your consent for your personal information to be obtained and processed. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

It must be for very specific purposes which are stated. So they can't use your information for anything other than what you've given it for. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

So if you're consenting to your information - including your licence disc details, your driver's licence, your name and contact number - to be obtained to gain access, they can't then sell that information on or use it for direct marketing purposes, or any other reason that you haven't consented to. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

They must also specify how long they keep that information for. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Listen to Andrew Schaefer in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:

Listen to Maushami Chetty in conversation with Lester Kiewit: