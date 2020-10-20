"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse





She's the Jozi girl from humble beginnings who, at the start of the year, took over the Miss South Africa mantle from reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi.

26-year-old marketing and psychology student Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 in January.

She speaks to CapeTalk's Jeremy van Vyk about how she wants to use her platform for good and why she's chosen to speak out as a survivor of child sexual abuse:

I think I represent the everyday woman in South Africa, the adversity that we're facing. Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa

Speaking about the plague of gender-based violence in the country, Olivier says the time has come for men to join the fight against GBV:

The shift needs to go on to men who need to take accountability for their actions. Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa

She adds that the justice system in its current state is not victim-focussed:

It's a matter of innocent until proven guilty and from the standpoint of someone who has survived this, you are basically [considered to be] lying. Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa

Despite her star-status, Sasha-Lee says she's grateful to her family for keeping her grounded:

I remember coming home, being Miss South Africa, and my mom was like, "listen, girl, you're Miss South Africa everywhere but in this house so you are still going to be doing the dishes. " Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa

The 62nd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant will be held on 24 October at The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

Listen as Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier speaks to Jeremy van Vyk about her life story: