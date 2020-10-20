If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener





Agrizzi is currently being treated in a private hospital in Johannesburg after being moved from a public facility on Monday afternoon.

Last week, he was denied bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Agrizzi is a known diabetic and he was carrying an oxygen tank during his court appearance.

His lawyer, Daniel Witz, says his client is in a critical condition and is receiving intensive care.

Witz tells Wiener that if Agrizzi does not make it, it could compromise a number of prosecutions.

Mr. Agrizzi is currently in ICU receiving urgent care. The doctors attending to him spent the night trying to stabilise his condition. Myself and the family are waiting for updates from his medical team. Daniel Witz, laywer representing Angelo Agrizzi

He is in a serious condition. This was told to the courts and to the prosecutors, unfortunately it wasn't taken into account and his condition has worsened through his stay at the Johanessburg Central Prison and the public hospital. Daniel Witz, laywer representing Angelo Agrizzi

If, God forbid, the worst does happen, there are some serious cases that will go unprosecuted. Angelo is a very important State witness, both in state capture [cases] and in numerous other prosecutions that are either starting or on the go. The State will lose access to crucial evidence against state capture. Daniel Witz, laywer representing Angelo Agrizzi

Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyer Daniel Witz tells me on #MiddayReport that Agrizzi is in ICU at a private hospital, his condition is serious and doctors spent the night trying to stabilize him. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) October 20, 2020

Speaking to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit, Wiener says Agrizzi's ailing health may be a cause for concern for prosecutors.

However, she explains that Agrizzi's bail hearing last week could have tainted his credibility after it emerged that he failed to declare his offshore investments.

This act of dishonesty has created the perception that Agrizzi may have been trying to skip the country, Wiener explains.

I think Agrizzi is a very polarising character... We need people like him who are on the inside and acknowledge that he was involved [in state capture]. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

I think the bail applications last week changed public sentiment, somewhat. I think people feel like perhaps he was planning on skipping the country, or that he was trying to protect himself by moving his assets. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

If he is really this sick, the NPA do stand to lose somebody who could be a potential witness for the State. He could testify against many top ANC politicians. He could tell us, in a court of law, what he told us at the Zondo Commission. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

If the worst does happen, there are some serious cases that will go unprosecuted. Angelo Agrizzi is a very important State witness, both in state capture and numerous other prosecutions that are staring or on the go. The State will lose access to crucial evidence against state capture. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

Wiener has recently published a book titled "The Whistleblowers", in which she interviews a number of the whistleblowers who have played a pivotal role in exposing corruption in South Africa.

During an interview for the book, Wiener says Agrizzi admitted to her that he became a whistleblower out of self-preservation.

Whistleblowers are not always virtuous. They don't always act out of altruistic motives... There are those who are complicit and have a proximity to wrongdoing. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

Agrizzi has admitted it. He said to me that he acted out of self-preservation. That's the reason he came forward. Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

