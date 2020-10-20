'Prinsloo did not act alone', Illegal gun-running is systemic - Gun Free SA
Twenty murder cases have been linked to the guns illegally sold by former SAPS commander Chis Prinsloo to gangs on the Cape Flats.
Prinsloo was paroled this week after spending only four of his 18-year prison sentence behind bars.
RELATED: Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun-running on Cape Flats
Lester Kiewit talks to Gun Free South Africa's Group Director Adele Kirsten about the impact of illegal gun smuggling.
We know that one of the biggest sources of weapons moving from the legal to the illegal trade is through fraud and corruption, particularly all along what we call the firearms control management system.Adele Kirsten, Group Director - Gun Free South Africa
A second contributing factor, she argues, is poor enforcement of the law.
Thirdly, loss, and theft from both state armouries and civilians.
The nature of illegal trade in most countries is that one can't measure the number of guns actually in illegal possession.Adele Kirsten, Group Director - Gun Free South Africa
But a way to help monitor this is to keep very good records of the legal firearm stock, she explains.
Prinsloo was released under Covid-19 protocols added to which gun smuggling is considered a white-collar crime rather than a violent crime.
Kirsten says his early release is hard to understand although his sentence was part of a plea bargain.
So the question is did he gove all the information that was required. I think that remains a question.Adele Kirsten, Group Director - Gun Free South Africa
The cases against two of Prinsloo's accomplices still have not been heard in court, she adds.
One of the things the Prinsloo case shows is he did not act alone. He couldn't do this on his own. He needed a firearms dealer to help him alter the weapons and he needed a businessman to act as a go-between between him and the gang leaders.Adele Kirsten, Group Director - Gun Free South Africa
This shows that the issue is systemic and not isolated explains Kirsten.
How many more kids have been killed by these guns? How many have been recovered?Adele Kirsten, Group Director - Gun Free South Africa
It is part of Gun Free South Africa to hold the state to account, she concludes.
Listen to the interview with Adele Kirsten below:
