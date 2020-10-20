Cape Town in 2024: Electricity – lots of it – with tariff hikes in line with CPI





The government will soon allow municipalities in good financial standing, such as Cape Town, to generate their own electricity, or procure energy from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Last week, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe gazetted amendments to electricity regulations pertaining to new generation capacity.

The new regulations, once acted upon, will stabilise the precarious grid, but will it mean cheaper electricity?

City of Cape Town by night. Picture: 123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change at the City of Cape Town.

Let’s aim for four to five years before we see any new power on the grid… Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

… the blended price [Eskom electricity in addition to self-procured power], will probably not be a hell of a lot cheaper… New plants will definitely be cheaper… We expect year-on-year increases linked to CPI [inflation], so it’ll be far less than Eskom increases… Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

We are starting to decarbonise the economy… Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

