Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours





Meet Jean-Michel Victor.

He recently became the known record holder for the most climbs up Lion's Head in 24 hours.

Starting on Sunday and finishing on Monday he summited the popular Cape Town attraction 13 times.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the challenge:

I worked until 2pm and then we headed off and started summiting and we went until 10pm and due to the curfew we had to stop...and then we went back at 5am and finished it off. Jean-Michel Victor

I did it for the underdogs. For the people who don't believe in themselves, to show them, you can do anything if you put your mind to it. Jean-Michel Victor

I was happy with 13, I didn't want to be greedy! Jean-Michel Victor

Click below to find out more about Jean-Michel's recent record-breaking attempt: