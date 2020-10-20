Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:50
Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tyrone Rubin
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Coleman
Jack Scott-King
Today at 14:50
Music with Charl Pilwan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Pilwan
Today at 15:20
Security on Golden Arrow busses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
Today at 15:40
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 15:50
Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:05
Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:05
DA metro elections this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
Today at 18:15
Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ailing Cell C reports R7.5 billion loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
No Items to show
Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours

20 October 2020 1:39 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lions Head
Cape Town hiking
Lions head hiking

With a team of supporters behind him, Jean-Michel Victor summited Lions Head 13 times in 24 hours earlier this week.

Meet Jean-Michel Victor.

He recently became the known record holder for the most climbs up Lion's Head in 24 hours.

Starting on Sunday and finishing on Monday he summited the popular Cape Town attraction 13 times.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the challenge:

I worked until 2pm and then we headed off and started summiting and we went until 10pm and due to the curfew we had to stop...and then we went back at 5am and finished it off.

Jean-Michel Victor

I did it for the underdogs. For the people who don't believe in themselves, to show them, you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

Jean-Michel Victor

I was happy with 13, I didn't want to be greedy!

Jean-Michel Victor

Click below to find out more about Jean-Michel's recent record-breaking attempt:


