End of the road for Noordhoek food truck market?





An artisanal market in Noordhoek is facing closure after the City of Cape Town said it contravenes trading by-laws.

The Food Truck Drive Through operates on private land owned by Steve Meighan and started in July as a way to give food truck owners an opportunity to trade after the hard lockdown.

Meighan spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about the notice he received from the City, demanding that the market cease trading within 30 days.

He says all of the traders have compliance certificates for their respective businesses.

He adds that he was surprised when he received the notice saying trading was prohibited and that special permission was needed for trade to continue:

Nobody had mentioned it prior... Steve Meighan, Land owner

Meighan says before taking over the land, the site had hosted a market for many years:

Around 14 years before I took over there had been fresh produce being sold there. Steve Meighan, Land owner

So as far as I was aware we were allowed to do what we had been doing. Steve Meighan, Land owner

He adds that the market has support from the local community.

It's become an event that people look forward to on the weekends. Steve Meighan, Land owner

Meighan says of some 300 comments responding to a recent Facebook post about the drive-through, only three were complaints:

From what I can gather it was mostly noise complaints, because of a generator that was running. Steve Meighan, Land owner

