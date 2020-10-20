Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'





It took a pandemic, but drive-in culture is making a comeback.

This coming weekend, Go Drive-In will screen its first movie; appropriately it’s “Back to the Future”.

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers.

Each additional passenger will set you back R60.

It’s free for children aged 12 and younger.

Go Drive-In is situated at 346B Victoria Road in Salt River.

Movies will start at 7:30 pm.

Upcoming attractions

Back to the Future (Friday, 23 October)

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Saturday, 24 October)

Jurassic Park (Sunday, 25 October)

Five Fingers for Marseilles (Friday, 30 October)

Get Out (Saturday, 31 October)

Bridesmaids (Sunday, 1 November)

The Story of Racheltjie De Beer (Friday, 6 November)

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Saturday, 7 November)

Twilight (Sunday, 8 November)

Get Out (Friday, 13 November)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Saturday, 14 November)

Mamma Mia! (Sunday, 15 November)

Five Fingers for Marseilles (Friday, 20 November)

Back to the Future (Saturday, 21 November)

Twilight (Sunday, 22 November)

Knuckle City (Friday, 27 November)

Jurassic Park (Saturday, 28 November)

Pippa Hudson interviewed Go Drive-In co-owner Tyrone Rubin.

Even before lockdown, our dream was to open a drive-in in Cape Town. Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

We’ll have local films on Friday nights and mostly family films on Saturdays. On Sundays, it’ll be a bit more adult-focussed… This Friday, we have to open with Back to the Future… We have a horror film on Halloween. Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

We are [Covid-19] compliant. Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

