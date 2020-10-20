Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'

20 October 2020 3:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Movies
Back to the Future
Pippa Hudson
COVID-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
drive-in
covid-19 in cape town
Go Drive-In
Tyrone Rubin

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.

It took a pandemic, but drive-in culture is making a comeback.

Related articles:

This coming weekend, Go Drive-In will screen its first movie; appropriately it’s “Back to the Future”.

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers.

Each additional passenger will set you back R60.

It’s free for children aged 12 and younger.

Go Drive-In is situated at 346B Victoria Road in Salt River.

Movies will start at 7:30 pm.

Upcoming attractions

  • Back to the Future (Friday, 23 October)

  • Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Saturday, 24 October)

  • Jurassic Park (Sunday, 25 October)

  • Five Fingers for Marseilles (Friday, 30 October)

  • Get Out (Saturday, 31 October)

  • Bridesmaids (Sunday, 1 November)

  • The Story of Racheltjie De Beer (Friday, 6 November)

  • Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Saturday, 7 November)

  • Twilight (Sunday, 8 November)

  • Get Out (Friday, 13 November)

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Saturday, 14 November)

  • Mamma Mia! (Sunday, 15 November)

  • Five Fingers for Marseilles (Friday, 20 November)

  • Back to the Future (Saturday, 21 November)

  • Twilight (Sunday, 22 November)

  • Knuckle City (Friday, 27 November)

  • Jurassic Park (Saturday, 28 November)

Click here to buy your tickets.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Go Drive-In co-owner Tyrone Rubin.

Even before lockdown, our dream was to open a drive-in in Cape Town.

Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

We’ll have local films on Friday nights and mostly family films on Saturdays. On Sundays, it’ll be a bit more adult-focussed… This Friday, we have to open with Back to the Future… We have a horror film on Halloween.

Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

We are [Covid-19] compliant.

Tyrone Rubin, co-owner - Go Drive-In

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


