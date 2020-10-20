JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements
It's been around three years since the Steinhoff accounting scandal made international headlines.
The multinational company is headquartered in Stellenbosch.
Its share price has been in free fall since December 2017 when then-CEO Markus Jooste resigned as the scandal broke.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Steinhoff explained: 100 times more looted in Steinhoff saga than VBS
Steinhoff's 2017 and 2018 financial results were delayed as a result.
Now the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has censured Steinhoff for breaching its listing requirements
The R13.5 million fine includes an amount of R7.5 million imposed for previously publishing financial information which was "incorrect, false and misleading".
Current Steinhoff boss Louis du Preez noted that the fine relates to irregularities in the period up to 2016.
Steinhoff notes the JSE's decision, which relates to the period predating the discovery of accounting irregularities in December 2017. We are pleased that this concludes the JSE's process in respect of the Company.Louis du Preez, CEO and Management Board member - Steinhoff
On The Money Show, JSE CEO Dr Leila Fourie explains why it's been such a long process
The process is complicated and we need to make sure we don't mis-step procedurally and that our investigation is absolutely thorough. The Steinhoff investigation was complicated by cross-jurisdictional issues, many legal complications...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Of course the criminal investigations are still underway and there is an enormous amount of work that goes on behind closed doors in any investigation and this does take time.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The other point is that the results that were finally disclosed by the auditors only happened in 2019, so the results were restated and we are obviously dependent on those restatements.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We have collaborated and worked with multiple regulators and all of our investigations are confidential.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
For more detail, listen to Fourie in conversation with Bruce Whitfield:
This article first appeared on 702 : JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements
More from Business
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales
CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering.Read More
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'
Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.Read More
Cape Town in 2024: Electricity – lots of it – with tariff hikes in line with CPI
"The blended price [Eskom and city-generated power] won't be a hell of a lot cheaper. But new plants will,” says Kadri Nassiep.Read More
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules
Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with the new privacy laws in the Popi Act.Read More
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online
Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.Read More
SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV
It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf.Read More
V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return
"We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes."Read More
Bring back tourism! W Cape govt calls for 'red list' to be scrapped
Tim Harris says travel protocols need to be extended to international leisure travel to South Africa in a manageable way.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More