Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years
If you're a longtime TaB drinker, it might give away your age.
Coca-Cola launched the brand in 1963 as its first ever sugar-free soft drink for consumers who wanted to "keep tabs" on their weight.
That was almost two decades before the introduction of Diet Coke in 1982.
Now TaB's among the underperforming products Coca-Cola has decided to "retire" by 31 December.
It's a big business decision, says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.
That's a global brand... It's a big competitive sector and they must be feeling that they have enough cover in their other sugar and caffeine-free brands like Coke Zero and Diet Coke to be able to remove TaB from the equation without too much loss of business.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Another reason why it's a surprise perhaps is because brand value is all about the emotional value of the brand... That's what Coke has to replace when they discontinue the TaB brand.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
He finds it surprising though says Bruce Whitfield, how often brands are left to "chug along" simply for their emotional heritage appeal.
Together, Coke Light and Coke Zero have got about 35% of the world's low-calorie drinks market... and TaB - 0.1%! This thing has been dead in all but name for years...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years
