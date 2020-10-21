Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Casey Czuj
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice. 21 October 2020 7:29 PM
Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area. 21 October 2020 6:14 PM
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional. 21 October 2020 5:47 PM
View all Local
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption. 21 October 2020 1:07 PM
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa The wine industry has lost over 21,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more job losses are anticipated over the next year an... 21 October 2020 4:43 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice
branding
Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company
TaB
sugar-free cooldrink
diet drink
brand heritage appeal

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

If you're a longtime TaB drinker, it might give away your age.

Coca-Cola launched the brand in 1963 as its first ever sugar-free soft drink for consumers who wanted to "keep tabs" on their weight.

That was almost two decades before the introduction of Diet Coke in 1982.

Now TaB's among the underperforming products Coca-Cola has decided to "retire" by 31 December.

Image: Screengrab from TaB tv ad

It's a big business decision, says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

That's a global brand... It's a big competitive sector and they must be feeling that they have enough cover in their other sugar and caffeine-free brands like Coke Zero and Diet Coke to be able to remove TaB from the equation without too much loss of business.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Another reason why it's a surprise perhaps is because brand value is all about the emotional value of the brand... That's what Coke has to replace when they discontinue the TaB brand.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

He finds it surprising though says Bruce Whitfield, how often brands are left to "chug along" simply for their emotional heritage appeal.

Together, Coke Light and Coke Zero have got about 35% of the world's low-calorie drinks market... and TaB - 0.1%! This thing has been dead in all but name for years...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years


21 October 2020 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice
branding
Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company
TaB
sugar-free cooldrink
diet drink
brand heritage appeal

More from Business

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:15 PM

The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

21 October 2020 7:04 PM

Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wine-glass-tasting-estate-farm-winery-123rf

Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa

21 October 2020 4:43 PM

The wine industry has lost over 21,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more job losses are anticipated over the next year and a half.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1270x400-cellphonejpg

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

50873798-sjpg

Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan

21 October 2020 12:03 PM

There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baviaanskloof-road-bjpg

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

21 October 2020 9:43 AM

"Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-viewingjpg

How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?

20 October 2020 8:39 PM

Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181016-picknpay-edjpg

Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales

20 October 2020 7:08 PM

CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180905_Markus Jooste4

JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

20 October 2020 6:33 PM

The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott

21 October 2020 6:14 PM

Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop1

DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional

21 October 2020 5:47 PM

The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200514-elderly-old-agejpg

Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols

21 October 2020 1:06 PM

The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kasi-rcjpg

Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint

21 October 2020 12:25 PM

The founder of a creatives arts facility in Khayelitsha says he has gone into hiding after a brazen armed robbery almost two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams'

21 October 2020 12:07 PM

There's been criticism of the WCED's strict protocols around the forthcoming matric exams which some say are too harsh and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cable-theft-oin-wcjpg

City's metals theft unit frustrated by prosecutors withdrawing cable theft cases

21 October 2020 11:16 AM

The City of Cape Town's metal theft unit (MTU) has made more than 100 arrests since April, but JP Smith says suspects are often let off the hook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour

21 October 2020 10:09 AM

CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-viewingjpg

How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?

20 October 2020 8:39 PM

Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170916grant-twigg-1jpg

DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections

20 October 2020 6:07 PM

Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200601 Golden Arrow terminus

Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies

20 October 2020 5:30 PM

Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that's robbing commuters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

Business Politics

Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

Politics

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

We will not give up cartoons: Macron in homage to murdered teacher

21 October 2020 8:42 PM

KZN ANC reinstates corruption accused Mabuyakhulu as deputy chairperson

21 October 2020 7:59 PM

Transnet's Laher tells of insubordination fears if he questioned Anoj Singh

21 October 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA