Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies





In September last year, the bus enforcement unit was launched in collaboration with the City of Cape Town.

The City had assigned 20 of its law-enforcement officers to combat crime on Golden Arrow buses, yielding some positive results at the time.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the bus service is in talks with the City and provincial authorities to bring back the special unit after the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to operations.

Dyke-Beyer confirmed that a bus robbery took place on Monday.

Earlier this month, about 30 commuters and a bus driver were robbed by three armed men.

Following the brazen attack, bus drivers had called for the installation of surveillance cameras on buses.

Dyke-Beyer says installing surveillance cameras is not an effective deterrent. She says policing and prosecution is the best solution.

According to Dyke-Beyer, the bus service suspects that there is a criminal syndicate behind the spate of bus robberies.

Golden Arrow is offering a R50,000 reward for any information which leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspected robber.

Information can be confidentially shared via 0800 111167.

We had a pilot project that involved a special enforcement unit and it was disbanded when Covid-19 started because of operational requirements. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

We are now in talks with the City of Cape Town and province again and it looks like we going to be able to reform that unit, which we think is really going to make a big difference because we need the policing, the information gathering and the arrests to happen. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

We believe that it may be a syndicate but we aren't sure at this point. We need the police to make those arrests. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

There was an incident yesterday... We believe very strongly that it is a policing issue. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

For a very long time now, we have had an issue of sporadic incidents of robberies... But we believe that one robbery is a robbery too many and everybody should be able to travel safely on our public transport. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

