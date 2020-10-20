'Our kids have been through enough in 2020' - Education MEC in plea to Eskom
With the first National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams getting underway from tomorrow (Wednesday), the provincial education department is urging Eskom to ensure matrics aren't sitting their exams in the dark.
MEC Debbie Schafer says she's desperate to avoid a repeat of last year when more than 30 exams centres in the province were left without electricity due to load shedding.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Schafer's spokesperson Kerry Mauchline says the Department of Basic Education is communicating with the parastatal.
They've given us assurances that they are aware of the exams, that they are putting contingency measures in place.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
Our kids have been through enough in 2020, the last thing that they could possibly need is that they have load shedding or disruption to their practical exams.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
Listen to the full conversation below:
