DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
A leading political analyst is warning against turning a blind eye to provincial politics in favour of focussing exclusively on the ANC.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Sanusha Naidu says there is a tendency to zone in on the ruling party while ignoring the goings-on in local politics.
She made her comments ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) metro chair elections in the Western Cape this coming Saturday.
We're so preoccupied with what's happening with the ANC that these kinds of things slip through the cracks and we can't afford to do that.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
If we're not keeping a watching brief on it we will end up in a situation where we are only focusing on what the ruling party is doing...Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
Incumbent leader Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.
On Monday, ahead of this weekend's elections, Twigg took to Facebook to thank his supporters while claiming to be 'excited' for Saturday's elections and full of energy.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies
Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that's robbing commuters.Read More
'Our kids have been through enough in 2020' - Education MEC in plea to Eskom
Debbie Schafer has told the parastatal she does not want a repeat of last year when blackout plagued the matric exams.Read More
City of Cape Town to lower water tariff and scrap restrictions from November
The City of Cape Town will lift water restrictions and move to a lower tariff from next month.Read More
End of the road for Noordhoek food truck market?
A food truck market is facing closure for failing to comply with a City of Cape Town by-law, which prohibits trading on the site.Read More
'Prinsloo did not act alone', Illegal gun-running is systemic - Gun Free SA
Adele Kirsten of Gun Free South Africa says the former SAPS commander needed a firearms dealer and a businessman to help him.Read More
Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours
With a team of supporters behind him, Jean-Michel Victor summited Lions Head 13 times in 24 hours earlier this week.Read More
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules
Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with the new privacy laws in the Popi Act.Read More
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse
Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
More from Politics
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener
Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein
Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.Read More
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19
Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.'Read More
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts
Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'.Read More
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome
The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More