DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections





A leading political analyst is warning against turning a blind eye to provincial politics in favour of focussing exclusively on the ANC.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Sanusha Naidu says there is a tendency to zone in on the ruling party while ignoring the goings-on in local politics.

She made her comments ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) metro chair elections in the Western Cape this coming Saturday.

We're so preoccupied with what's happening with the ANC that these kinds of things slip through the cracks and we can't afford to do that. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

If we're not keeping a watching brief on it we will end up in a situation where we are only focusing on what the ruling party is doing... Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Incumbent leader Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

On Monday, ahead of this weekend's elections, Twigg took to Facebook to thank his supporters while claiming to be 'excited' for Saturday's elections and full of energy.

Listen to the full conversation below: