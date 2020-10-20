Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Stigma and silence on mental health issues for men
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Luvuyo Mcebe - Man Kind Project International Co-Leader, (based in Brackenfell, Cape Town)
Louw Breytenbach - Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and Social Media Influencer
Today at 22:05
Matrics: don't delay higher education applications
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections

20 October 2020 6:07 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Democratic Alliance
Elections
Democratic Alliance DA
DA
Dan Plato
grant twigg
DA metro chairperson

Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

A leading political analyst is warning against turning a blind eye to provincial politics in favour of focussing exclusively on the ANC.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Sanusha Naidu says there is a tendency to zone in on the ruling party while ignoring the goings-on in local politics.

She made her comments ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) metro chair elections in the Western Cape this coming Saturday.

We're so preoccupied with what's happening with the ANC that these kinds of things slip through the cracks and we can't afford to do that.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

If we're not keeping a watching brief on it we will end up in a situation where we are only focusing on what the ruling party is doing...

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Incumbent leader Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

On Monday, ahead of this weekend's elections, Twigg took to Facebook to thank his supporters while claiming to be 'excited' for Saturday's elections and full of energy.

Listen to the full conversation below:


