Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Prophet Bushiri and wife expected to appear in court on Wednesday. With Sound.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Qaanitah Hunter: Why the ANC is seeking legal advice as members ignore calls for corruption accused to step aside
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 12:10
CT water restrictions scrapped and tariffs reduced - UCT Water Futures Institute responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 12:10
MPs to debate Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
Expansion of TV license to include Netflix & smartphones - communications law expert explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Justine Limpitlaw
Today at 12:15
Witnesses say Nigerian soldiers shot two anti-brutality protesters AND March happening in Pretoria #EndSARS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Patrick Egwu, Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting Wits University.
Today at 12:23
What happened to little Diego in wellington?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:23
Ferraris, Bentley, Merc and a mansion — how Free State asbestos ‘loot’ bankrolled a life of luxury.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:27
Follow up: Uncle of little Diego Booysen, Piet Solomons talks on what police have done thus far {AUDIO}
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
The leading female candidates in the running for the next Chief Justice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter.
Today at 12:37
Covid Impact on Black Friday Shoppers - consumer lawyer responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 12:37
To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson. - On the Bongani Bingwa Show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
Are bars & pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 12:41
Surveys show one in three adults in South Africa does not wear a mask when leaving home
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ngqapheli Mchunu, Doctoral Researcher at the Human research Council.
Today at 12:45
What is happening in Nigeria? Witnesses say SARS soldiers shot two anti-brutality protesters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samson Omale
Today at 12:45
Why SA potato prices exploded by 140% in just four months
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr André Jooste, CEO of industry association Potatoes SA.
Today at 12:52
Join the UN's #PledgetoPause campaign to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masimba Tafirenyika - Director at United Nations Information Centre
Today at 12:52
Should Netflix be paying licensing fees?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 13:10
On the couch with fashion designer Bubu Ogisi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/menu/throw forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
DA slams Gauteng's Township Economy Bill as discriminatory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makashule Gana - Mp at Da
Today at 15:40
Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Jacobson - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard,
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 18:16
Long4Life interims profits gets bruised byCovid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gideon Galloway - CEO at King Price Insurance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
City's metals theft unit frustrated by prosecutors withdrawing cable theft cases The City of Cape Town's metal theft unit (MTU) has made more than 100 arrests since April, but JP Smith says suspects are often le... 21 October 2020 11:16 AM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
View all Local
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA... 20 October 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
View all Business
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It's an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

21 October 2020 7:19 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SASSA
ters

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.

One of the benefits announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his economic recovery plan, is the extension of the special R350 Covid-19 relief grant.

It should now be available for a further three months, after the initial end-date, which was end October.

It will cost the state an additional R6billion.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi speaks to John Maytham about the extension of the special Covid-19 grant for three months beyond the initial end date of October.

Letsatsi says the Minister of Social development should issue directives in this regard by Friday.

Once the directives are published we as an organisation will be ready to hit the ground running.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

The long and short of it is we are not taking new applications.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

Listen to the interview below:


21 October 2020 7:19 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SASSA
ters

More from Politics

170916grant-twigg-1jpg

DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections

20 October 2020 6:07 PM

Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

Read More

190118 Agrizzi2

If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener

20 October 2020 2:16 PM

Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.

Read More

Kataza in Tokai

BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'

20 October 2020 11:15 AM

The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'

Read More

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA

20 October 2020 11:03 AM

Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?

Read More

Car driving through pothole 123rf

40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first

20 October 2020 10:00 AM

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.

Read More

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Read More

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Read More

fire-truckjpg

Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein

19 October 2020 1:09 PM

Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.

Read More

Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

19 October 2020 7:40 AM

Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.'

Read More

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts

17 October 2020 10:41 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'.

Read More

Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

Business

EWN Highlights

13 people killed in horrific KZN accident

21 October 2020 11:25 AM

Ranjeni Munusamy appointed in Finance Ministry

21 October 2020 10:46 AM

US election 2020: Two weeks to go

21 October 2020 10:25 AM

