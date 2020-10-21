Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
One of the benefits announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his economic recovery plan, is the extension of the special R350 Covid-19 relief grant.
It should now be available for a further three months, after the initial end-date, which was end October.
It will cost the state an additional R6billion.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi speaks to John Maytham about the extension of the special Covid-19 grant for three months beyond the initial end date of October.
Letsatsi says the Minister of Social development should issue directives in this regard by Friday.
Once the directives are published we as an organisation will be ready to hit the ground running.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
The long and short of it is we are not taking new applications.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
Listen to the interview below:
