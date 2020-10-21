Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced

Today at 12:05 Prophet Bushiri and wife expected to appear in court on Wednesday. With Sound. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:08 Qaanitah Hunter: Why the ANC is seeking legal advice as members ignore calls for corruption accused to step aside The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter

Today at 12:10 CT water restrictions scrapped and tariffs reduced - UCT Water Futures Institute responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Dr. Kevin Winter

Today at 12:10 MPs to debate Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:15 Expansion of TV license to include Netflix & smartphones - communications law expert explains The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Justine Limpitlaw

Today at 12:15 Witnesses say Nigerian soldiers shot two anti-brutality protesters AND March happening in Pretoria #EndSARS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

Patrick Egwu, Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting Wits University.

Today at 12:23 What happened to little Diego in wellington? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shamiela Fisher

Today at 12:23 Ferraris, Bentley, Merc and a mansion — how Free State asbestos ‘loot’ bankrolled a life of luxury. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 12:27 Follow up: Uncle of little Diego Booysen, Piet Solomons talks on what police have done thus far {AUDIO} The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 The leading female candidates in the running for the next Chief Justice The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter.

Today at 12:37 Covid Impact on Black Friday Shoppers - consumer lawyer responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Trudie Broekmann

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Today at 12:37 To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson. - On the Bongani Bingwa Show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:40 Are bars & pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

Today at 12:41 Surveys show one in three adults in South Africa does not wear a mask when leaving home The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ngqapheli Mchunu, Doctoral Researcher at the Human research Council.

Today at 12:45 What is happening in Nigeria? Witnesses say SARS soldiers shot two anti-brutality protesters The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Samson Omale

Today at 12:45 Why SA potato prices exploded by 140% in just four months The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr André Jooste, CEO of industry association Potatoes SA.

Today at 12:52 Join the UN's #PledgetoPause campaign to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masimba Tafirenyika - Director at United Nations Information Centre

Today at 12:52 Should Netflix be paying licensing fees? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 13:10 On the couch with fashion designer Bubu Ogisi Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction/menu/throw forward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 DA slams Gauteng's Township Economy Bill as discriminatory Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Makashule Gana - Mp at Da

Today at 15:40 Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Jacobson - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard,

Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance

Today at 18:16 Long4Life interims profits gets bruised byCovid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

