Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced
Yesterday the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee unanimously supported the City’s decision to lift water restrictions in Cape Town and to move to the lowest tariff, being the no restriction, water-wise tariff from 1 November 2020.
Mayco member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, speaks to John Maytham about the City’s decision.
She notes an assessment is done on an annual basis towards the end of the hydrological year carried out by the Water Restrictions Steering Committee made up of all Western Cape supply system and chaired by the National Water and Sanitation Department.
Those projections are obviously what informs the decision for the new hydrological period.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
The decision takes into account the fact that dams are at 100% capacity.
It is the highest it has been in six years and has allowed for this no restriction to be implemented. It is the first time since 2015 that we would have had a situation where restrictions would have been lifted.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
There are still some restrictions regarding watering gardens.
Tariffs will vary based on a user's consumption, she says.
The first step of the tariff has a 55 cent reduction per kilolitre. In the second step, it is R1,62 saving for anything up to 10.5 kilolitres. The third step has an R3,76 for between 10.5 and 35 kilolitres and then step 4 is a R19,61 reduction.
The levy is a fixed charge, she explains, and will not be removed. It goes towards the fixed operating costs of the service. It contributes 20% to the costs.
She says it is essential in order to ensure sustainability.
Listen to the interview below: