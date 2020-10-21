[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves
Baviaanskloof in the Eastern Cape is one of the most beautiful – and remote – parts of South Africa.
Traditionally a farming community, the area is also dependent on tourism.
But, in recent years, it has become increasingly tricky to get through the kloof between Willowmore and Patensie.
Lack of maintenance has made the road all but useless.
Rather than waiting on a government that never comes, tough-as-nails locals simply started fixing the roads themselves.
About R100 000 of their own money later, they’ve restored 110 kilometres of road, including 43 kilometres within the nature reserve which hasn't been scraped since the 1970s.
Did you know?
-
Grocery shopping involves a four-hour roundtrip.
-
A few years ago, Telkom abruptly stopped servicing Baviaanskloof without notice. MTN has stepped in, providing cellphone reception for the first time.
-
The road-fixing project has about 40 kilometres to go – but the money is running out.
-
Much of the existing roads were destroyed in 2017 by flash floods after huge fires.
-
A persistent drought has forced most farmers to sell their livestock, increasing their reliance on tourism – and the road.
-
Farmers in this area have done their own road maintenance in the past, but never at this scale and never within the nature reserve.
-
It’s the longest stretch of public road restored by private citizens in South Africa’s history.
-
About 1500 people permanently live in Baviaanskloof.
Feel moved to help?
If you have a soft spot for Baviaanskloof, and you feel moved to help, you can send donations to this account:
-
Baviaanskloof Hartland Implementation NPC
-
Absa 4097378187 (cheque account)
-
Branch code 632005
Please clearly mark as reference “road work” and send proof-of-payment to 084 550 1070.
For more information, send an email to hestelle@baviaanskloof.info or visit baviaansklooftourism.co.za.
John Maytham interviewed Magriet Kruger, a long-time “Klowenaar”.
Kruger and her husband Piet, owners and managers of Zandvlakte farm, were instrumental in getting this project off the ground.
We’ve got moderns smoke signals here now! We’ve got MTN reception… and very fast internet. We’re just remote; we’re not isolated.Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
It [road] is very bad… We’re working together to fix this road. The farmers have maintained it for the last eight years… [Public works] are not repairing… it’s eroding very fast now. They don’t gravel the road; it’s a huge problem.Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
The farmers do what they can with what is available on the road, with their old machines, tractors or whatever they can find. It’s so great that they do this for everybody!Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
The road is more drivable now, but it needs gravel… We couldn’t use the road, and there were accidents everywhere. They used their last resources to do what they can with this road…Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
We used to drive this road with Minis and Beetles… Urban SUVs can do the road, but not sedans… in the reserve itself, you need something tougher.Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
To go shopping, it takes two hours to reach the tar road… Everything is exciting for us!Magriet Kruger, co-owner - Zandvlakte farm
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
