John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour





Here's what the radio broadcaster has to say about being back on stage:

It's been a week since I started performing the one-man show, The Outlaw Muckridge, at the Baxter Studio Theatre. It's been a wild ride, having only eleven half days to rehearse a 55-minute solo performance, and learn a complex and fascinating script off by heart. Going from the radio at 6pm to being the Outlaw on stage at 7 has been a challenge, switching off from one reality and entering another.

This week is another challenge - up at 04h15 to be on the radio at 6am, finding the energy at 7pm to take the audience into Muckridge's world and then trying to quiet the adrenalin so I can get at least a couple of hours sleep. But it is something I wouldn't have turned down, even if I'd realised ahead of time just how demanding it would be of my time and energy. Back on stage - a performer in front of an audience after seven months of Covid-enforced theatrical darkness at the Baxter - is a joy and a privilege to savour.

Not many people have come out to see me - an outcome the team was ready for, and understands. But the response from the people who have taken their socially-distanced seats has been heartening - they seem as thrilled as I am to be back in a theatre.

The reviews have been excellent. Check them out and perhaps they'll persuade you to sit yourself behind the footlights and take Muckridge's journey with me.

You can book tickets for 'The Outlaw Muckridge' on Webtickets here. Ticket costs between R100 and R120.

The show will be on at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio, for two weeks only, from 13 to 24 October 2020, at 7pm.