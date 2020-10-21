Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

City's metals theft unit frustrated by prosecutors withdrawing cable theft cases

21 October 2020 11:16 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Metrorail
Cable theft
Metal Theft Unit
Cape Town Metal Theft Unit

The City of Cape Town's metal theft unit (MTU) has made more than 100 arrests since April, but JP Smith says suspects are often let off the hook.

Between April and June, the MTU confiscated almost 1,500 kilograms of copper and various instruments used for cable theft, Smith says.

In July, 156 kilograms of copper was confiscated and in August, officials seized eight pandora clips used to hold train tracks together and 20 metres of cable.

According to Smith, at least 108 arrests have been made by MTU teams between April and August.

Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says the MTU is frustrated by how often prosecutors drop cases against suspected cable thieves.

The suspects were arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

He says it's the responsibility of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the overall criminal justice system to prosecute thieves and catch the syndicates.

In the second quarter of the year, April to June, we had 95 arrests that we made. July and August alone had 11 more arrests.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We also had two arrests for tampering and malicious damage to Prasa infrastructure.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

By and large, our experience is that the prosecutors withdraw these cases. They don't take it seriously so they withdraw the prosecution.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The syndicates are very hard to catch, for that you need investigative powers that are out of our legal abilities. We mostly catch the bucket shops and the actual thieves.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith claims that the MTU is still keeping an eye on Metrorail assets, despite the termination of the rail enforcement unit earlier this year.

The rail enforcement unit was a crime-fighting initiative jointly funded by the City, Metrorail and the province, but it came to an end after rail agency Prase opted not to renew the contract, he explains.

SAPS remains the primary agency... This something that we [The City of Cape Town] do because we see the situation is in crisis and not because it's supposed to be our job.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Metrorail obviously has a responsibility to protect its own assets, as do all landowners. But we did have an arrangement with them via the rail enforcement unit for a period. It ended earlier this year. Metrorail decided not to continue the joint initiative.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Metrorail decided to go it on their own but we haven't stopped laying charges against people for theft relating to their assets.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We haven't taken our eye off Prasa's assets, even though the formal relationship has ended.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion for more:


