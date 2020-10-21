Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint
On Saturday 10 October, six armed men robbed a group of partons and students at the Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre, also known as Kasi RC.
Kasi RC is based in Zwelitsha in Khayelitsha. It trains young people in the field of arts and mentors the youth in theatre, music, poetry, dance and visual arts.
The centre was robbed when gunmen entered the space under the pretence of attending a screening event.
More than 70 children, including, students as young as eight years old were held up during the incident. He says none of the children have received any counselling.
The founder and creative director of Kasi RC, Mandisi Sindo, says robbers made off with iPhones, Macbooks, video equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The theatre practitioner and activist says he has been forced into hiding in the Eastern Cape after the criminals returned later and threatened his life.
Sindo says without safety or support from the government, young people without from disadvantaged communities are doomed.
We were busy preparing for a screening, attended by more than 70 kids, on a Saturday afternoon.Mandisi Sindo, Founder - Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre
Around 2:30pm six gunmen entered our theatre carrying firearms and they just violated our rights. They took everything that we had, including Macbooks, cameras, iPhones, bank cards that they used to spend at a tavern in Khayelitsha.Mandisi Sindo, Founder - Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre
It left us traumatised.Mandisi Sindo, Founder - Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre
Nothing much has been done by SAPS... I'm on the run because my story is all over the news.Mandisi Sindo, Founder - Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre
My life has always been about implementing and creating alternative art spaces in the marginalised communities where I train young people in theatre, music, poetry and visual art.Mandisi Sindo, Founder - Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre
Listen to the discussion for more (listen from 13:55 in):
