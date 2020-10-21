'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams'





Pupils who test positive for Covid-19 should still be able to sit their matric exams.

That's according to Cape Town matriculant Dominic Riley who has told CapeTalk's John Maytham that the education department's rules around the forthcoming examinations are discriminatory and unfair.

Strict protocols will be in place for the exams, and those who show elevated temperature readings will be prevented from entering the exam venue.

Earlier this week, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed to CapeTalk that that learners who miss their matric exams for any reason will be set back a whole year.

Dominic says preventing learners from sitting exams based on Covid-19 screenings is unfair.

Not only does temperature not determine whether you have Covid, but the device they use to measure temperature are also often completely inaccurate. Dominic Riley, Matriculant

Moreover, Dominic says pupils who do test positive should be provided with an alternative venue in which to sit their exams.

They're stigmatising having the virus and they're putting students in a difficult situation. Dominic Riley, Matriculant

On Monday the Western Cape Education Department told CapeTalk that the supplementary exams will be held in May/June of next year.

It means those learners who miss an exam but want to go to university next year may not be able to do so.

Listen below to find out why Dominic says the WCED's exam rules could lead to an increase in infections: