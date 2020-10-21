Neighbourhoods Market at Biscuit Mill 'healthier and more beautiful than ever'





John Maytham chats to Neighbourgoods market Managing Director Benjamin Cox about how the market has bounced back since reopening after the hard lockdown.

Surprisingly the market is healthier and more beautiful than it has ever been it seems. it's been an incredible process to watch. Benjamin Cox, Managing Director - Neighbourgoods Market

After being involved in the market for 14 years, he says he still can be surprised about the direction it moves in.

The past few months have been one of the most encouraging processes ever in our history of working with the market. Benjamin Cox, Managing Director - Neighbourgoods Market

He says the market has bounced back with a higher quality and calibre of trader than ever before.

Lockdown seems to have had a role in this, he adds.

We have always been a platform of micro-entrepreneurs which are brave people to begin with. Benjamin Cox, Managing Director - Neighbourgoods Market

Cox says old traders have come back with re-energised, innovative ways to do business than ever before, and new traders have come up with new ideas.

He says the market prefers a lower number of visitors at this stage in order to maintain safety for all.

We have seen a slow climb which is good. Benjamin Cox, Managing Director - Neighbourgoods Market

All safety measures are in place, he assures the public.

People seem keener to get ut and explore social spaces. Benjamin Cox, Managing Director - Neighbourgoods Market

Listen to the interview below: