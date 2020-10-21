Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/menu/throw forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
DA slams Gauteng's Township Economy Bill as discriminatory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makashule Gana - Mp at Da
Today at 15:40
Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Jacobson - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard,
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 15:50
Two weeks to go until the US Election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brooks Spector - US Correspondent
Today at 16:10
The latest regarding the Marikana Massacre trial?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andries Nkome - Marikana miners attorney
Today at 16:20
UIF is under control, fraud & corruption holes are being plugged – Nxesi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Correspondent to Nigeria
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 changed community engagement in South Africa’s low income areas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthea Lesch - community health psychologist, qualitative researcher and activist - Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Why an amnesty for corruption is a bad idea
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:46
Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Hewett - Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:16
Long4Life interims profits gets bruised byCovid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gideon Galloway - CEO at King Price Insurance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it's still alive, and it has a plan

21 October 2020 12:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Cell C is struggling, but it’s changing its business model so it can keep on going.

A woman in downtown Cape Town checks her phone.

The ailing mobile operator lost more than a third of its prepaid customers in the past year.

It recorded a R7.5 billion net loss in the halfyear to 30 June 2020 (from a net loss of R875 million in the corresponding period last year).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield pointedly asked Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson, “Are these the worst results that we’ll see from Cell C? We’ve heard so many turnaround promises – is it different this time?”

“I certainly believe it is,” answered Stevenson.

He argues the losses were mostly due to once-off costs and that normalised earnings grew by 64% (to R1.8 billion).

“These are the last of the major changes. These were not cash losses. If it was, we would not be around for longer than a week.”

Cell C is facing a lot of competition, especially from Telkom, so it’s moving away from a business model that requires a lot of capital.

“We’ve become an aggregator of wholesale capacity, which we on-sell. We become the biggest consumer or buyer of capacity from existing networks,” explained Stevenson. “We got rid of a ‘build it and they will come” mentality."

Stevenson resisted talk of a merger with Telkom.

“A merger with Telkom won’t fix our debt issue,” he said. “You can’t put two inefficient businesses together and expect something super-efficient out of that. The latest recapitalisation is adequate to carry our debt."

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


