Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols
An old-age facility in Cape Town has defended itself against criticism that its measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in order to protect its residents have been too strict.
Some of the families of residents at Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek had complained that certain protocols adopted by the facility were too restrictive.
However, manager Sister Sandy Lovick says the ends justified the means:
We've now gone 14 weeks Covid free and that's just shown to us that this is the way we had to go.Sister Sandy Lovick, Manager - Nerina Gardens Retirement Home
We have become a lot more flexible, we've allowed window visits, the gate visits happened from very early on.Sister Sandy Lovick, Manager - Nerina Gardens Retirement Home
Sister Lovick says staff and residents are trying to live Covid-adapted lives:
We've had to try and create a world for them [residents] within Nerina Gardens...Sister Sandy Lovick, Manager -Nerina Gardens Retirement Home
They are getting a little restless, and I don't think they realise how the world has changed outside...Sister Sandy Lovick, Manager - Nerina Gardens Retirement Home
Listen to the full conversation below:
