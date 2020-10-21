ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members





News24's Qaanitah Hunter says the ANC has asked advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with guidelines on how those who are implicated in should be asked to step aside.

A number of ANC members have ignored calls for corruption-accused officials to step aside.

In August, the ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations into their cases.

However, it remains unclear what 'stepping aside' actually means.

Hunter says there could be labour law implications for ANC politicians who are employed in Parliament or the provincial legislature.

She explains that the ANC wants some legal clarity on how it should proceed following a number of arrests in recent weeks.

The party also wants its own legal opinion on whether family members of ANC officials should be barred from doing business with the government, Hunter reports.

In August at the NEC, Cyril Ramaphosa came out triumphantly to say that whoever has been implicated in corruption should step aside. But the word 'step aside' has been mired in confusion about what it actually means, and everyone disregarded it. Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

What does 'step aside' mean if you are a member of Parliament... or the provincial legislature? That's what the ANC is now saying, that it affects labour matters. Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

This is the job of advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with a criteria and guidelines for those who are implicated. Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

