ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
News24's Qaanitah Hunter says the ANC has asked advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with guidelines on how those who are implicated in should be asked to step aside.
A number of ANC members have ignored calls for corruption-accused officials to step aside.
RELATED: ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside
In August, the ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations into their cases.
However, it remains unclear what 'stepping aside' actually means.
Hunter says there could be labour law implications for ANC politicians who are employed in Parliament or the provincial legislature.
She explains that the ANC wants some legal clarity on how it should proceed following a number of arrests in recent weeks.
The party also wants its own legal opinion on whether family members of ANC officials should be barred from doing business with the government, Hunter reports.
In August at the NEC, Cyril Ramaphosa came out triumphantly to say that whoever has been implicated in corruption should step aside. But the word 'step aside' has been mired in confusion about what it actually means, and everyone disregarded it.Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24
What does 'step aside' mean if you are a member of Parliament... or the provincial legislature? That's what the ANC is now saying, that it affects labour matters.Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24
This is the job of advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with a criteria and guidelines for those who are implicated.Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24
Listen to Qaanitah Hunter on The Midday Report:
More from Politics
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.Read More
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener
Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein
Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.Read More
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19
Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.'Read More