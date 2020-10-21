From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/menu/throw forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
DA slams Gauteng's Township Economy Bill as discriminatory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makashule Gana - Mp at Da
Today at 15:40
Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Jacobson - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard,
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 15:50
Two weeks to go until the US Election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brooks Spector - US Correspondent
Today at 16:10
The latest regarding the Marikana Massacre trial?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andries Nkome - Marikana miners attorney
Today at 16:20
UIF is under control, fraud & corruption holes are being plugged – Nxesi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Correspondent to Nigeria
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 changed community engagement in South Africa’s low income areas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthea Lesch - community health psychologist, qualitative researcher and activist - Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Why an amnesty for corruption is a bad idea
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:46
Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Hewett - Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:16
Long4Life interims profits gets bruised byCovid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gideon Galloway - CEO at King Price Insurance
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers... 21 October 2020 1:06 PM
Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint The founder of a creatives arts facility in Khayelitsha says he has gone into hiding after a brazen armed robbery almost two weeks... 21 October 2020 12:25 PM
'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams' There's been criticism of the WCED's strict protocols around the forthcoming matric exams which some say are too harsh and unfair. 21 October 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption. 21 October 2020 1:07 PM
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
View all Politics
Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 21 October 2020 12:03 PM
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
View all Business
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

21 October 2020 1:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Manchester United
SARS
Nigeria
Police Brutality
Amnesty International
Lagos
Joe Biden
Special Anti-Robbery Squad
Odion Ighalo
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.

On Tuesday, armed gunmen shot at more than 1000 Nigerians who were peacefully protesting against brutal abuses, including torture and murder, by the police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

There are eyewitness accounts of police officers removing CCTV cameras from the area where the shooting happened.

At least 12 people were killed, according to the BBC.

Amnesty International blames security forces for the attack.

RELATED: Lagos to become the world’s largest city with a population of 100 million

Image: 123rf.com

Gunshots could still be heard on Wednesday, according to AFP.

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, state governor - Lagos

The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

Joe Biden, US presidential candidate

The Nigerian diaspora is also getting involved with coordinated solidarity protests in New York and London.

Manchester United footballer Odion Ighalo tweeted that he is “sad and heartbroken” and "ashamed of his government.”

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation (206 million) and has its largest economy.

Lagos is home to 22 million people.

For more detailed information, read: Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protestors


21 October 2020 1:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Manchester United
SARS
Nigeria
Police Brutality
Amnesty International
Lagos
Joe Biden
Special Anti-Robbery Squad
Odion Ighalo
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

More from Africa

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough

13 October 2020 2:56 PM

Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the Western African nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clowns-without-borders-sajpg

Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again

9 October 2020 4:02 PM

Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34a6f903-dbf4-452f-ad0a-f42d2e32ec46.jpg

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

trump-jerusalemapng

[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi

17 October 2020 12:43 PM

In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181204sir-david-attenboroughjpg

Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough

16 October 2020 5:48 PM

SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats

16 October 2020 1:02 PM

The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

martin-frauenstein-facebookpng

SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'

16 October 2020 11:14 AM

Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’, is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immigration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube-social-media-app-video-sharing-online-123rf

YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst

15 October 2020 2:14 PM

YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19

15 October 2020 11:36 AM

There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020 4:34 PM

Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Using mobile cell phone while driving 123rf

How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving

14 October 2020 7:28 AM

A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA

12 October 2020 6:31 PM

A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK-London-England-Covid-19-Covid19-pandemic-mask-London-Underground-train-123rf

UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe

12 October 2020 11:40 AM

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

Business

EWN Highlights

#EndSARS: Nigerian nationals living in SA take to streets of Pretoria

21 October 2020 1:07 PM

MPs praise Tsakani Maluleke as SA’s next Auditor-General

21 October 2020 12:20 PM

13 people killed in horrific KZN accident

21 October 2020 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA