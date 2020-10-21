From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria
On Tuesday, armed gunmen shot at more than 1000 Nigerians who were peacefully protesting against brutal abuses, including torture and murder, by the police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
There are eyewitness accounts of police officers removing CCTV cameras from the area where the shooting happened.
At least 12 people were killed, according to the BBC.
Amnesty International blames security forces for the attack.
Gunshots could still be heard on Wednesday, according to AFP.
This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, state governor - Lagos
The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.Joe Biden, US presidential candidate
The Nigerian diaspora is also getting involved with coordinated solidarity protests in New York and London.
Manchester United footballer Odion Ighalo tweeted that he is “sad and heartbroken” and "ashamed of his government.”
Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020
Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation (206 million) and has its largest economy.
Lagos is home to 22 million people.
For more detailed information, read: Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protestors
