Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story
Ogisi’s work has been featured at Paris, London, SA and New York fashion weeks. It's also been featured in British Vogue.
One of her garments was also handpicked by supermodel Naomi Campbell in New York.
The designer remains true to her purely African brand IAMISIGO, where she makes African-inspired clothes in Africa for Africans.
Ogisi grew up in multiple cities and says she uses fashion as a medium in which to explore cultural difference and identity.
She says designing her handmade garments has become a way in which to tell stories about pan-Africanism.
Growing up between Lagos, Ghana, Paris and London, understanding the different cultures and how they dress according to different spaces which they're in helped me to assert myself as a person who was expressive with clothing and appearance.Bubu Ogisi, Fashion designer
My mother would always give us fabric to create pieces if we had to go to an outing or an event. She gave us the avenue to create and design for ourselves instead of going to the shop.Bubu Ogisi, Fashion designer
It's about drawing people into my space. my Continent, and my vision... removing the curtain and giving them a new ideology of what African fashion is.Bubu Ogisi, Fashion designer
Listen to Bubu Ogisi in conversation with Bianca Resnekov:
