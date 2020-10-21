Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
TFG
foschini
36ONE Asset Management
Evan Walker
consumer goods
absa cib
isana cordier
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Absa Insights 2020
Anthony Thunstrӧm
Bongiwe Ntuli

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

RELATED: South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

It took a pandemic, but consumers in South Africa have adopted online shopping – a change that is likely to be permanent.

“At the beginning of our last financial year, e-commerce was 1% of our turnover,” says Anthony Thunstrӧm, CEO at The Foschini Group (TFG). “By the end of the year, it was 2% - a 100% growth rate. We’re currently running at between 5% and 6%. It moved us forward by about three years.”

“I don’t see online sales going back,” says Bongiwe Ntuli, Chief Financial Officer at TFG. “I see it escalating further.”

Stores are ending up as showrooms

Despite the shift online, and the likely permanence of the trend, TFG still intends to expand the number of physical stores from which it operates.

TFG has thousands of collection points for online shoppers across South Africa. “We’ve got more branches than the Post Office!” says Thunstrӧm, only partly in jest. “The store is still the easiest place to return a product.”

TFG has more than 500 of its South African stores connected to a central database – it doesn’t have to ship from a distribution centre.

Cash remains, for now

“We’ve seen a reduction in the use of cash,” says Isana Cordier, Head of Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. “But it was predominantly due to trading conditions. I don’t think cash is going away.”

Nevertheless, says Cordier, banks are trying to introduce different payment mechanisms to displace cash to some extent.

Challenges remain, but some are getting it right

Amongst food retailers, Shoprite has stolen the show.

“Sixty60 has been a successful project. They got their logistics right,” says Evan Walker, a portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. “The feedback from consumers is positive. They’ve jumped ahead of their competitors.”

For retailer such as Foschini, complications will probably be store-related (i.e. ensuring hassle-free returns, dispatching the correct items, etc.).

“Getting people back into the stores [to buy clothes] is going to be a challenge,” says Walker. “They’re going to have to be innovative. They’re going to have to offer incentives, offer an experience and improved service, so their stores don’t become redundant to the consumer.”

Internationally, about 70% of online clothing sales take place on a smartphone app, and personalisation has become fundamentally important. “We’ve launched a couple over the last few months,” says Thunstrӧm. “You can take a photograph of how you’re dressed. The app catalogues that photo against every product across all our brands. It then comes up with five or six suggestions based on your photo and past purchase history.”

For more detail, listen or watch the discussion below.

Watch the entire, unedited discussion below.


More from Absa Insights 2020

ipad-widejpg

South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

20 October 2020 12:02 PM

Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x1500-thumbnailjpg

Using data to understand the customer of the future

22 September 2020 3:54 PM

2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gold-glittersjpg

Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-natural-resources-thumbnailjpg

Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?

20 August 2020 2:39 PM

Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

