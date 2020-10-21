Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa
Wines of South Africa (Wosa) spokesperson Maryna Calow says many more wineries will have to shutdown in the next 18 months due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.
According to Wosa, the sector is running at a R7.5 billion loss.
This is a result of the initial lockdown bans on sales and exports and the ongoing ban on weekend sales under Level 1 lockdown.
Calow says the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had a negative impact on the entire value chain of the wine industry.
She claims local winemakers who rely on the export market have a higher chance of survival. However, smaller wine producers are facing a bleak future, she tells CapeTalk.
We are most concerned about the smaller producer who have smaller volumes... because they are heavily reliant on cellar door sales and wine tourism.Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa
I think we are only going to see the true impact within the next 12 to 18 months.Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa
It's affected us through the value chain, from the farm owner to the vineyard worker, to the people supplying bottles and the labelling manufactures and packaging people.Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
