EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo





Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: @RanjeniM/Twitter

"Who is Ranjeni Munusamy and why is she working for Tito Mboweni?"

That's the title of an article written by James de Villiers for News24 after Munusamy surfaced in a photograph Finance Minister Tito Mboweni posted on Twitter overnight, of his National Treasury team.

It's now been explained that she's been appointed as a community outreach officer.

The core MTBPS speech drafting Team meeting today, October 20, 2020. to work on how to frame the speech.This is how it works: based on the Cabinet budget fiscal framework,different teams in the National Treasury write chapters in the big document,the core team drafts the speech. pic.twitter.com/u92RuYXeNq — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 20, 2020

The controversial former journalist pledged her allegiance to Jacob Zuma back in 2012.

More recently, the Zondo Commission accused Munusamy of receiving money from a crime intelligence slush fund.

The EFF says this is reason for her to be removed from her new post and has given Mboweni seven days to do so "or we will approach the relevant authorities... and do it on his behalf."

Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on the Appointment of Ranjeni Munusamy as Political Secretary of The Minister of Finance. pic.twitter.com/y1vl0Bv0km — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 21, 2020

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, News24's James de Villiers says the surprise appointment gives Mboweni's critics timely ammunition.

The first time we were made aware of this was in his tweet last night when he shared a photo of his budget writing team and Ranjeni was in the Zoom call... James de Villiers, News24 journalist

She said during that [Jacob Zuma] rape trial she made a commitment - a silent pledge to herself - that she would help Zuma... resume his rightful place in the ANC. James de Villiers, News24 journalist

She still hasn't answered to those [slush fund beneficiary] accusations at the Zondo Commission. James de Villiers, News24 journalist

It's quite interesting that this revelation was made a week before the Medium Term Budget Statement, which gives a party such as the EFF quite a lot of ammunition to use against him [Tito Mboweni] and possibly disrupt proceedings on the 28th of October. James de Villiers, News24 journalist

Of course the move is not good for government's stated clean-up agenda when it comes to employing people implicated in corruption, he says.

For more insight, listen to the interview with de Villiers:

This article first appeared on 702 : EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo