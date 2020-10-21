DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the provincial government in Gauteng of potentially fueling tensions between local citizens and foreign nationals with its proposed Township Economy Bill.

The party says that far from the bill supporting people in setting up businesses in the townships, it seeks to exclude non-nationals.

One of its chief objectives is to designate business activity in township areas that are reserved for the exclusive and sole use of citizens who have permanent residency status in the republic. Makashule Gana, Gauteng spokesperson on economic development - Democratic Alliance

DA MP Makashule Gana says not only is the bill exclusionary, it also contravenes existing legislation.

We are convinced that this particular provision in the bill is unconstitutional, it goes against the Immigration Act, it goes against the Refugee Act. Makashule Gana, Gauteng spokesperson on economic development - Democratic Alliance

