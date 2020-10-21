DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the provincial government in Gauteng of potentially fueling tensions between local citizens and foreign nationals with its proposed Township Economy Bill.
The party says that far from the bill supporting people in setting up businesses in the townships, it seeks to exclude non-nationals.
One of its chief objectives is to designate business activity in township areas that are reserved for the exclusive and sole use of citizens who have permanent residency status in the republic.Makashule Gana, Gauteng spokesperson on economic development - Democratic Alliance
DA MP Makashule Gana says not only is the bill exclusionary, it also contravenes existing legislation.
We are convinced that this particular provision in the bill is unconstitutional, it goes against the Immigration Act, it goes against the Refugee Act.Makashule Gana, Gauteng spokesperson on economic development - Democratic Alliance
You can listen to the full conversation with Koketso Sachane on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham by clicking below:
More from Local
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years
TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.Read More
Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott
Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area.Read More
Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols
The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers...Read More
Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint
The founder of a creatives arts facility in Khayelitsha says he has gone into hiding after a brazen armed robbery almost two weeks ago.Read More
'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams'
There's been criticism of the WCED's strict protocols around the forthcoming matric exams which some say are too harsh and unfair.Read More
City's metals theft unit frustrated by prosecutors withdrawing cable theft cases
The City of Cape Town's metal theft unit (MTU) has made more than 100 arrests since April, but JP Smith says suspects are often let off the hook.Read More
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour
CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.Read More
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies
Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that's robbing commuters.Read More
More from Politics
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo
Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.Read More
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption.Read More
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.Read More
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener
Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More