Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott





The affluent suburb of Sea Point in Cape Town has become a virtual 'war zone' according to one of the members of local organisation Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard.

Resident and business owner Paul Jacobson joined CapeTalk's Kokesto Sachane to explain why some ratepayers are embarking on a rates boycott in response to what they say is the neglect of the area by the City of Cape Town.

It's almost a war zone. We believe the city has neglected this part of the world. Paul Jacobson, Representative - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard

We've got vicious crime, we've gone indecent exposure, people exposing their genitalia to foreigners, we've had stabbings, every single corner is occupied by an informal settlement. Paul Jacobson, Representative - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard

Jacobson says attempts by local businesses and residents to engage with the City have fallen flat.

Eventually, we said enough is enough. What is one way that we are going to get some sort of attention and we decided on a partial rates boycott. Paul Jacobson, Representative - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard

Several small businesses in Sea Point have joined the boycott, withholding 50% of their property rates payments.

Deputy Mayor and Mayco member for finance, Alderman Ian Neilson says the issues which have been highlighted cannot be resolved overnight.

We are determined to continue to work on these matters. It is not something we've given up on. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor and Mayco member for finance - City of Cape Town

We are listening and we are just as concerned about what's is going on, not just in Sea Point but in many places across the city. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor and Mayco member for finance - City of Cape Town

Listen to the full conversation below: