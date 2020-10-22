Belinda Davids is playing Just the Hits and she wants to dance with somebody
Cape Town's Whitney Houston, Belinda Davids has been singing for most of her life.
A full career performing around the world led to being chosen from 15 000 applicants to headline the The Greatest Love of All as the woman that inspired her.
Most recently Belinda progressed to the semi-finals of Britain's Got talent with a standing ovation with her rendition of One Moment in Time
Belinda Davids sounds remarkably like Whitney Houston. If I had shut my eyes, I’d have been convinced that I was listening to the legend herself.What’s On In Cape Town
You can next see her performing in Durban in December, follow her on Instagram for all the other updates.
Sara-Jayne King caught up with her to talk about her musical career, starring in The Greatest Love of All and taking part in Britain's Got Talent.