Belinda Davids is playing Just the Hits and she wants to dance with somebody

Today at 15:10 Open to Intro/menu/throw forward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 MASUKU, DIKO TO FACE ANC DISCIPLINARY HEARINGS OVER PPE TENDER SCANDAL Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:40 It is time to rethink commuter rail strategy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ismail Vadi - Senior Research Associate in the Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management UJ

Today at 15:50 DOING BUSINESS AFTER COVID-19: WAYS TO GO SMART Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Petrus De Kock - General Manager for Research at Brand Sa

Today at 16:05 South African municipal elections will be held in 2021: What are our options? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Today at 16:20 The latest in the Senekal murder trial Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kgomotso Modise - EWN

Today at 16:55 Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stephen Aspeling - Movie Critic / Script Reviewer / Creative Consultant / Copywriter / Host

Today at 17:05 Update on the state of our province with Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 Brent Lindeque and Mark Sham team up to bring even more good news! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Online streaming concert on 24th October Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Danielle Bitton - 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' at ...

Today at 18:16 Clicks financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 economic recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:50 Altron results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

