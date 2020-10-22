Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!
If you have Covid, you do not write. If you do not write, you fail… There’s no way to get into university next year.John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
Can you imagine being in Matric right now?
John Maytham asked Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to comment on this seemingly uncaring regulation and its potentially devastating impact on the 95 427 learners in the Western Cape who will be sitting for their final exams.
Does this protocol encourage people to hide their Covid-19 status?
You don’t know many [Covid-19 positive Matrics] there will be, so you can’t plan and, therefore, you can’t budget… The examination system is managed and planned based on certainty…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Education
The coronavirus is still around. We need to protect those who don’t have it from those who do… There’s a mismatch when it comes to the priorities of people, and what is important…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Education
Who is going to agree to invigilate in an environment where you know people are positive? … The fear factor is still there…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Education
If your temperature is too high, we’ll take it several times… We’ll get another thermometer…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Education
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
